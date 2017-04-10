Membership Special at Landmark Park

Become a member of Landmark Park and come discover adventure, nature, science, music, art, history, animals, agriculture events and fun! For just $60, two adults and all children and grandchildren under age 18 will receive free admission to Landmark Park for a full year. Join at the family level by May 1 and receive two free ice cream sundaes from the Martin Drugstore.

Start the conversation, or Read more at RickeyStokesNews.com.