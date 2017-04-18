Liquor sales approved at Dothan loung...

Liquor sales approved at Dothan lounge despite public opposition

Tuesday Apr 18

The Dothan City Commission has given one business the okay to sell liquor despite opposition from many residents. A public hearing was Tuesday morning where the commissioners voted voted 5-2 in favor of the license.

