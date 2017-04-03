Evangelist Will Graham Visits 'La Bel...

Evangelist Will Graham Visits 'La Bella Airosa,' Preaches in Mexico for the First Time

CHARLOTTE, N.C., April 4, 2017 / Christian Newswire / -- Evangelist Will Graham held the Celebration of Hope in Pachuca, Mexico, this weekend, marking his first time preaching in the country. The city of Pachuca, which sits approximately 50 miles northwest of Mexico City at an elevation of nearly 8,000 feet, is known as La Bella Airosa .

