Evangelist Will Graham Visits 'La Bella Airosa,' Preaches in Mexico for the First Time
CHARLOTTE, N.C., April 4, 2017 / Christian Newswire / -- Evangelist Will Graham held the Celebration of Hope in Pachuca, Mexico, this weekend, marking his first time preaching in the country. The city of Pachuca, which sits approximately 50 miles northwest of Mexico City at an elevation of nearly 8,000 feet, is known as La Bella Airosa .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Christian Newswire.
Add your comments below
Dothan Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Looking for an old freind
|Mar '17
|Jsd
|1
|outlaws mc in dothan (Jul '09)
|Feb '17
|shurefoot
|116
|Looking for High School Friend
|Jan '17
|Friendship Tree
|1
|Support shirts
|Jan '17
|Sheridan compton
|2
|iPhone 7
|Dec '16
|owner
|1
|Dothan Police are looking for the Suspect in La...
|Dec '16
|Arthur
|1
|Dothan Police Needs Your Help
|Dec '16
|rebel flag
|1
Find what you want!
Search Dothan Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC