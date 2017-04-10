Dothan residents seek shelter at safe...

Dothan residents seek shelter at safe havens

Monday Apr 3

Residents were able to seek refuge at a Dothan church during Monday's severe weather event. Dothan-Houston County EMA and Southeast Alabama Severe Weather Group are hoping to see more safe havens for future weather events in the area.

Dothan, AL

