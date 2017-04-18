Dothan Police Need Your Help in Identifying these People
The Dothan Police Department is seeking the help of our local and surrounding communities in identifying the suspects and vehicle in this video and images attached. They are wanted for questioning in reference to a theft of palm trees at a local business.
