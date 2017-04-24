Dothan leaders move forward with demo...

Dothan leaders move forward with demolition plans at two abandoned homes

Thursday Apr 20

Two homes are currently on the list for demolition right now, but that number is growing and more are expected to be added every other month. The city commission voted to move forward with demolition plans at a home located on East Burdeshaw St. and another on Lake St. "Everybody deserves to live in a neighborhood they can be proud of and that includes people who maintain their property," said Michael West, City Manager.

