Chill Out 2017: Tax Day Stress Relief
SunSouth Bank is doing its part to help the Wiregrass "chill out" after a stressful week of filing taxes. The bank is celebrating the end of tax season with its first-ever Chill Out 2017 event set for Tuesday, April 18 from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the Dothan branch at 108 Jamestown Blvd. Dothan Ice Cream will be on hand passing out ice cream pops plus the first 50 visitors will receive a complimentary organizational tool for next year's tax documents.
