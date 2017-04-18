Alabama investigators rush to deadly ...

Alabama investigators rush to deadly Blackhawk helicopter crash

Monday Apr 17 Read more: Alabama Live

Army investigators from Fort Rucker in lower Alabama will be at the scene Tuesday of a U.S. Army Blackhawk helicopter crash that killed one and seriously injured two in Southern Maryland. The Blackhawk UH-60 aircraft was on a routine training flight Monday when it made what the Army described as a "hard landing" at a country club just before 1.40 p.m. The two injured crew members were airlifted to a specialist hospital in Baltimore.

