Alabama investigators rush to deadly Blackhawk helicopter crash

Army investigators from Fort Rucker in lower Alabama will be at the scene Tuesday of a U.S. Army Blackhawk helicopter crash that killed one and seriously injured two in Southern Maryland. The Blackhawk UH-60 aircraft was on a routine training flight Monday when it made what the Army described as a "hard landing" at a country club just before 1.40 p.m. The two injured crew members were airlifted to a specialist hospital in Baltimore.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Alabama Live.