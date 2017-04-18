41st Annual Dothan City Track Meet Set for Saturday, April 29
Dothan Leisure Services will host the 41st Annual Dothan City Track Meet Saturday, April 29, at the Dothan High School Track for children ages 7 to 14. Registration is from 9:00 to 9:45am. There is no cost to participate but participants must be residents of Houston County.
