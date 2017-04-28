28th Annual Spirit of Service Day set for Saturday

DOTHAN: Several projects have already been completed in recent weeks and additional projects will be completed in the next three weeks, Spirit of Service Day will officially take place Saturday, April 29 throughout Houston County. Starting as early as 7:00 a.m., individual volunteers and volunteers from various organization and civic clubs will be involved in numerous projects, which include landscaping, painting, picking up trash and recycling.

Start the conversation, or Read more at RickeyStokesNews.com.