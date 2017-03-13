Water Line Replacement Along Shadowood Drive
Today Dothan Utilities will begin replacing the water line on Shadowood Drive from Woodberry to Greenbriar Drive. There will be no scheduled water service interruptions at this time and accessibility should not be affected.
