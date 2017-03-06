Tomarrow's City Commission Meeting Agenda
"Wiregrass Museum of Art-Youth Art Month". Amanda Holcomb, Art Educator for Youth and Family Programs Proclamation "National Agriculture Week", William Holman, Executive Director and Laura Stakelum, Public Relations Director at Landmark Park Proclamation "Kick Butts Day", Judy Guiler, Dothan-Houston County Substance Abuse Partnership, Serin Baek, Dothan High School, Kimberley Guiler, Northview High School.
