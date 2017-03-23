The Scene and Occupation On Two Persons Arrested on 81 Counts of Animal Cruelty
DOTHAN: On Friday Dothan Police Patrol Division and Dothan Animal Control responded to the 2900 block of Peachtree Drive in reference to a animal cruelty complaint. Once the officers arrived Dothan Police Patrol units called for Dothan Police Criminal Investigation Division to respond.
Start the conversation, or Read more at RickeyStokesNews.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Dothan Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Looking for an old freind
|Mar 4
|Jsd
|1
|outlaws mc in dothan (Jul '09)
|Feb '17
|shurefoot
|116
|Looking for High School Friend
|Jan '17
|Friendship Tree
|1
|Support shirts
|Jan '17
|Sheridan compton
|2
|iPhone 7
|Dec '16
|owner
|1
|Dothan Police are looking for the Suspect in La...
|Dec '16
|Arthur
|1
|Dothan Police Needs Your Help
|Dec '16
|rebel flag
|1
Find what you want!
Search Dothan Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC