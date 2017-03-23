Sylvester police crack down on shoplifting at Walmart
Police say the pair stole more than $1400 worth of thermostats from Walmart on March 13th and then attempted to fraudulently return the items. According to police, the woman presented a license identifying her as Alexandra Reed-Thomas of Dothan, Alabama during one of the returns.
