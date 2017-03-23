Sylvester police crack down on shopli...

Sylvester police crack down on shoplifting at Walmart

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Mar 21 Read more: WALB-TV Albany

Police say the pair stole more than $1400 worth of thermostats from Walmart on March 13th and then attempted to fraudulently return the items. According to police, the woman presented a license identifying her as Alexandra Reed-Thomas of Dothan, Alabama during one of the returns.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WALB-TV Albany.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Dothan Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Looking for an old freind Mar 4 Jsd 1
outlaws mc in dothan (Jul '09) Feb '17 shurefoot 116
Looking for High School Friend Jan '17 Friendship Tree 1
Support shirts Jan '17 Sheridan compton 2
iPhone 7 Dec '16 owner 1
News Dothan Police are looking for the Suspect in La... Dec '16 Arthur 1
News Dothan Police Needs Your Help Dec '16 rebel flag 1
See all Dothan Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Dothan Forum Now

Dothan Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Dothan Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Wikileaks
  4. Syria
  5. Surgeon General
  1. North Korea
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Wall Street
 

Dothan, AL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,196 • Total comments across all topics: 279,766,477

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC