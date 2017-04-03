No death penalty for man jailed 10 years awaiting trial
Alabama prosecutors will not seek the death penalty against a man who has been jailed for nearly 10 years while he awaits trial. Kharon Davis has been held without bail in the Houston County Jail since his arrest in 2007.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Decatur Daily.
Comments
Add your comments below
Dothan Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Looking for an old freind
|Mar 4
|Jsd
|1
|outlaws mc in dothan (Jul '09)
|Feb '17
|shurefoot
|116
|Looking for High School Friend
|Jan '17
|Friendship Tree
|1
|Support shirts
|Jan '17
|Sheridan compton
|2
|iPhone 7
|Dec '16
|owner
|1
|Dothan Police are looking for the Suspect in La...
|Dec '16
|Arthur
|1
|Dothan Police Needs Your Help
|Dec '16
|rebel flag
|1
Find what you want!
Search Dothan Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC