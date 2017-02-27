Motor Vehicle Accident With Moderate Injuries Ross Clark Circle
DOTHAN: 7:47 AM Dothan Police and Houston County Sheriff Deputies are on the scene of a three vehicle accident in the 2300 block of Ross Clark Circle in front of Burger King.
