Motor Vehicle Accident Involving A Motorcycle In Dothan
DOTHAN: Dothan Police 911 dispatched Dothan Fire Engine 4 , Dothan Police and Pilcher Ambulance to East Haven and Ross Clark Circle to a motorcycle accident. The motorcycle rider was transported to SAMC under "trauma alert" due to the mechanism of injury.
