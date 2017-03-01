Motor Vehicle Accident Involving A Mo...

Motor Vehicle Accident Involving A Motorcycle In Dothan

DOTHAN: Dothan Police 911 dispatched Dothan Fire Engine 4 , Dothan Police and Pilcher Ambulance to East Haven and Ross Clark Circle to a motorcycle accident. The motorcycle rider was transported to SAMC under "trauma alert" due to the mechanism of injury.

