. Motor Vehicle Accident at Westgate ...

. Motor Vehicle Accident at Westgate and Bel Aire Drive

56 min ago Read more: RickeyStokesNews.com

DOTHAN: Dothan Fire and Dothan Police responded to a report of a motor vehicle crash at Westgate and Bel Aire Drive. The driver of the motorcycle was transported by ambulance to the hospital.

