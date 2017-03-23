Man sentenced to death for killing 3 ...

Man sentenced to death for killing 3 at Dothan nightclub

Wednesday Mar 22 Read more: Alabama Live

Media outlets report Houston County Judge Brad Mendheim sentenced 27-year-old Ryan Clark Petersen to death on Tuesday. Jurors had voted 10-2 Thursday in favor of lethal injection.

