It's Time for Touch a Truck at Landmark Park

May 6 from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. , Kids of all ages will have a chance to see approximately 50 big trucks up close and learn about their uses at the annual Touch A Truck event at Landmark Park. Along with the vehicles on display from local companies, representatives will be on site to teach kids about safety.

