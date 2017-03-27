It's Time for Touch a Truck at Landmark Park
May 6 from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. , Kids of all ages will have a chance to see approximately 50 big trucks up close and learn about their uses at the annual Touch A Truck event at Landmark Park. Along with the vehicles on display from local companies, representatives will be on site to teach kids about safety.
