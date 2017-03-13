Houston County Sheriff's Office Is Requesting Help in Identifing This Person
The Houston County Sheriff's Office is currently conducting an Investigation involving Theft and Fraudulent Activity from a business in the 3600 Block of S. Oates St., Dothan that occurred on or near March 12, 2017. The description of the suspect is a black male, possibly 40s to early 50s, approximately 5'10", 200 lbs.
