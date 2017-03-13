Houston County Sheriff's Office Is Re...

Houston County Sheriff's Office Is Requesting Help in Identifing This Person

The Houston County Sheriff's Office is currently conducting an Investigation involving Theft and Fraudulent Activity from a business in the 3600 Block of S. Oates St., Dothan that occurred on or near March 12, 2017. The description of the suspect is a black male, possibly 40s to early 50s, approximately 5'10", 200 lbs.

