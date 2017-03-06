Houston County Gives Day Set for Saturday, April 28, 2017
Houston County Nonprofits Hold First Organizational Meeting of 2017 Dothan, AL, March 7, 2017: Houston County Gives Day has been set for Saturday, April 28, 3:30 6:30 p.m. at Eagle Eye Outfitters. The first organizational meeting will be held Tuesday, March 7 from 1:30 2:30 p.m. in the Community Room of Wiregrass Foundation, 1532 Whatley Drive behind Flowers Hospital If your agency has registered to participate in this year's Houston County Gives Day event, a representative from your agency must attend this meeting.
