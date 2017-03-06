Houston County Gives Day Set for Satu...

Houston County Gives Day Set for Saturday, April 28, 2017

Houston County Nonprofits Hold First Organizational Meeting of 2017 Dothan, AL, March 7, 2017: Houston County Gives Day has been set for Saturday, April 28, 3:30 6:30 p.m. at Eagle Eye Outfitters. The first organizational meeting will be held Tuesday, March 7 from 1:30 2:30 p.m. in the Community Room of Wiregrass Foundation, 1532 Whatley Drive behind Flowers Hospital If your agency has registered to participate in this year's Houston County Gives Day event, a representative from your agency must attend this meeting.

