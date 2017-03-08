Hampton Inn & SuitesA Dothan, Alabama Celebrated Ribbon Cutting

LBA Hospitality, a full-scale hotel management, development and consulting firm, announced Hampton Inn & SuitesA Dothan hotel re-opened its doors to guests on Tues., Feb. 28. The hotel was renovated to meet the needs of guests today, and includes upgraded amenities. Geared toward leisure, and business travelers, the hotel includes a pool, fitness center, complimentary hot breakfast, free WiFi access in every room, a business center, kitchenettes in suites, meeting rooms and more.

