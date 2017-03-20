Fire department reminds residents to change smoke alarm batteries
Most people have already set their clocks forward for daylight saving time, but when was the last time you changed your smoke detector batteries? Dothan fire department is sending out a reminder to residents to change them when they change the clock. Fire officials recommend residents change batteries twice a year.
