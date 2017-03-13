Dothan man facing charges after ambulance stolen in Eufaula
A Dothan man is facing multiple charges after Eufaula police say he stole an ambulance from the medical center in Barbour County. According to the Eufaula Police Department, Chris Crumpton, 31, has been taken into custody and is facing multiple charges from several jurisdictions.
