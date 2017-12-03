Dothan Man Charged with Robbery 3rd degree
On 03/12/2017 Patrol Units responded to a strong arm robbery of a person in the 500 block of N. Herring Street. Based on the suspect description given by the victim patrol units were able to quickly detain the person not far from the scene of the robbery.
