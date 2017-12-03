Dothan Man Charged with Robbery 3rd d...

Dothan Man Charged with Robbery 3rd degree

Next Story Prev Story
58 min ago Read more: RickeyStokesNews.com

On 03/12/2017 Patrol Units responded to a strong arm robbery of a person in the 500 block of N. Herring Street. Based on the suspect description given by the victim patrol units were able to quickly detain the person not far from the scene of the robbery.

Start the conversation, or Read more at RickeyStokesNews.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Dothan Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Looking for an old freind Mar 4 Jsd 1
outlaws mc in dothan (Jul '09) Feb '17 shurefoot 116
Looking for High School Friend Jan '17 Friendship Tree 1
Support shirts Jan '17 Sheridan compton 2
iPhone 7 Dec '16 owner 1
News Dothan Police are looking for the Suspect in La... Dec '16 Arthur 1
News Dothan Police Needs Your Help Dec '16 rebel flag 1
See all Dothan Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Dothan Forum Now

Dothan Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Dothan Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Surgeon General
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Egypt
  2. South Korea
  3. Wall Street
  4. Health Care
  5. Hillary Clinton
 

Dothan, AL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,248 • Total comments across all topics: 279,522,475

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC