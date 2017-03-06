Brad McCreedy has been appointed General Manager at Hampton Inn &...

LBA Hospitality 2733 Ross Clark Circle / P.O. Box 5566 Dothan, AL 36302 United States Phone: 334.793.6855 Fax: 334.793.1707 Visit Website LBA Hospitality, a full-scale hotel management, development and consulting firm, has named Brad McCreedy to the role of general manager for Hampton Inn & Suites Gainesville-Downtown, a property owned by Key International. Brad McCreedy brings 20 years of hospitality experience to the general manager role.

