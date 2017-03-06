Brad McCreedy has been appointed Gene...

Brad McCreedy has been appointed General Manager at Hampton Inn &...

Next Story Prev Story
3 min ago Read more: Hospitality Net

LBA Hospitality 2733 Ross Clark Circle / P.O. Box 5566 Dothan, AL 36302 United States Phone: 334.793.6855 Fax: 334.793.1707 Visit Website LBA Hospitality, a full-scale hotel management, development and consulting firm, has named Brad McCreedy to the role of general manager for Hampton Inn & Suites Gainesville-Downtown, a property owned by Key International. Brad McCreedy brings 20 years of hospitality experience to the general manager role.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Hospitality Net.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Dothan Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Looking for an old freind Mar 4 Jsd 1
outlaws mc in dothan (Jul '09) Feb '17 shurefoot 116
Looking for High School Friend Jan '17 Friendship Tree 1
Support shirts Jan '17 Sheridan compton 2
iPhone 7 Dec '16 owner 1
News Dothan Police are looking for the Suspect in La... Dec '16 Arthur 1
News Dothan Police Needs Your Help Dec '16 rebel flag 1
See all Dothan Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Dothan Forum Now

Dothan Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Dothan Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Iraq
  5. Surgeon General
  1. Iran
  2. Health Care
  3. Syria
  4. North Korea
  5. Wall Street
 

Dothan, AL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,254 • Total comments across all topics: 279,401,066

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC