Body Found On Saturday In Dale County Officially A Homicide
On March 18th at approximately 5:00PM Ozark-Dale County E911 received a call in reference to a deceased person on East County Road 36 near the Choctawhatchee River in the Echo Community. Due to the state of decomposition the body has been transported to the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences for positive identification and an autopsy.
