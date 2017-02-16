UPDATED at 3:15 PM Serious Critical A...

UPDATED at 3:15 PM Serious Critical Accident On Murphy Mill Road

DOTHAN: 2:54 PM Dothan 911 has dispatched Dothan Police - Fire - EMS to a serious critical motor vehicle accident 2371 Murphy Mill Road, vehicle verses building, at the Dollar Tree. At 2:56 PM Dothan Police Officer arriving downgraded the accident to NO INJURIES.

