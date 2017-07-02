Two Arrested on Drug Charges in Dothan
On 2-7-2017 an investigation by the Dothan Police Department's Vice Division led to the 500 block of Blackman Road in south Dothan. Timothy Melendez, 35 of Headland AL, fled the scene striking a police vehicle as he entered the roadway.
