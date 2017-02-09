Sheep Shearing to be Featured Demonst...

Sheep Shearing to be Featured Demonstration at Spring Farm Day

10 hrs ago

Volunteers will shear the Gulf Coast Native Sheep that call the Wiregrass Farmstead Home. They will use the old fashioned methods of shearing, demonstrating what would have been done on a farmstead in the Wiregrass in the 1890s.

