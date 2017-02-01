SEACT brings 1980's movie favorite to the stage in 9 to 5 The Musical
DOTHAN: Three unlikely friends take control of their office and learn there is nothing they can't do, even in a man's world. Southeast Alabama Community Theatre presents 9 to 5 The Musical , with music and lyrics by Dolly Parton and book by Patricia Resnick.
