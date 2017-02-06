Pedestrian Struck By Motor Vehicle and Vehicle Fled the Scene
DOTHAN: 10:36 AM Dothan 911 Center dispatched units to Suzanna Street and Langley Street where a black male subject was laying in the roadway after being struck by a motor vehicle. There was a fight over dogs.
