Ozark man charged in infant son's death

Monday Feb 27

Authorities in Dale County are piecing together what happened before they found a baby, dead, inside an Ozark home on Claybank Street on Saturday morning. According to the CBS News affiliate in Dothan , 19-year-old Jaylin Jamal Toles is behind bars without bond.

