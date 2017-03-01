Motorists identified in fiery Geneva Co. crash that left 1 dead, 5 injured

One person died and five others are recovering from injuries, some critical, after a crash involving three vehicles in Geneva County Friday. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Gerald W. Stephenson, 58, of Dothan, was killed when the GMC Sierra truck he was driving was struck by a 1994 Ford Ranger driven by Donald Harry Rhein, of Ponce De Leon, Florida.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WSFA-TV Montgomery.