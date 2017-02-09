Intermediate Photography Workshop at Landmark Park
DOTHAN: Landmark Park is excited to welcome back the Southeast Alabama Photography and Adventure Club for an intermediate photography workshop on Saturday, March 4 from 9:30 a.m. until 5 p.m. This workshop will focus on INTERMEDIATE camera and photographic techniques. Participants will have an opportunity to utilize the techniques in the field with help from SEAPAC members.
Start the conversation, or Read more at RickeyStokesNews.com.
Add your comments below
Dothan Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|outlaws mc in dothan (Jul '09)
|Feb 3
|shurefoot
|116
|Looking for High School Friend
|Jan 18
|Friendship Tree
|1
|Support shirts
|Jan '17
|Sheridan compton
|2
|iPhone 7
|Dec '16
|owner
|1
|Dothan Police are looking for the Suspect in La...
|Dec '16
|Arthur
|1
|Dothan Police Needs Your Help
|Dec '16
|rebel flag
|1
|New BBW Social Group (Jun '16)
|Dec '16
|weagle
|3
Find what you want!
Search Dothan Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC