Intermediate Photography Workshop at Landmark Park

DOTHAN: Landmark Park is excited to welcome back the Southeast Alabama Photography and Adventure Club for an intermediate photography workshop on Saturday, March 4 from 9:30 a.m. until 5 p.m. This workshop will focus on INTERMEDIATE camera and photographic techniques. Participants will have an opportunity to utilize the techniques in the field with help from SEAPAC members.

