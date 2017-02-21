E85 Crops up in Alabama
E85 fuel, a mixture of ethanol and gasoline, is now available to consumers and private fleets in Southeastern Alabama who own and operate Flex Fuel Vehicles . Inland, a subsidiary of Southwest Georgia Oil Co., has replaced all of its dispensers at their SunValley Market stores in Enterprise and Dothan, Ala., with new blender dispensers.
Dothan Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mayor of Webb resigns after arrest in prostitut... (Feb '15)
|Feb 11
|lku grtws
|2
|outlaws mc in dothan (Jul '09)
|Feb 3
|shurefoot
|116
|Looking for High School Friend
|Jan '17
|Friendship Tree
|1
|Support shirts
|Jan '17
|Sheridan compton
|2
|iPhone 7
|Dec '16
|owner
|1
|Dothan Police are looking for the Suspect in La...
|Dec '16
|Arthur
|1
|Dothan Police Needs Your Help
|Dec '16
|rebel flag
|1
