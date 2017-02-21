E85 Crops up in Alabama

E85 Crops up in Alabama

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: CSP

E85 fuel, a mixture of ethanol and gasoline, is now available to consumers and private fleets in Southeastern Alabama who own and operate Flex Fuel Vehicles . Inland, a subsidiary of Southwest Georgia Oil Co., has replaced all of its dispensers at their SunValley Market stores in Enterprise and Dothan, Ala., with new blender dispensers.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CSP.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Dothan Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Mayor of Webb resigns after arrest in prostitut... (Feb '15) Feb 11 lku grtws 2
outlaws mc in dothan (Jul '09) Feb 3 shurefoot 116
Looking for High School Friend Jan '17 Friendship Tree 1
Support shirts Jan '17 Sheridan compton 2
iPhone 7 Dec '16 owner 1
News Dothan Police are looking for the Suspect in La... Dec '16 Arthur 1
News Dothan Police Needs Your Help Dec '16 rebel flag 1
See all Dothan Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Dothan Forum Now

Dothan Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Dothan Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Iran
  4. North Korea
  5. Iraq
  1. Mexico
  2. Health Care
  3. Syria
  4. Supreme Court
  5. NASA
 

Dothan, AL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,524 • Total comments across all topics: 279,093,216

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC