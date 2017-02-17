Drugs, Murder, Crooked Cops: A Year Reporting a True-Crime Case

In this Slate Plus podcast, Chau Tu sits down with staff writer Leon Neyfakh to discuss his recent article, " James Bailey Is a Liar. Is He a Murderer? " Neyfakh spent about a year reporting on the peculiar murder case in Dothan, Alabama, which involved potentially shady small-town cops, possibly forged documents, a missing woman, and even a bit of love.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Slate Magazine.