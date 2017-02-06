Dr. Duke joins SAMC's new west Dothan Family Practice Clinic
DOTHAN: Southeast Alabama Medical Center is pleased to welcome Brandy Duke, DO, Family Practice, to its Westway Medical Office on U.S. 84 West at John D. Odom Road . Dr. Duke is a board certified Family Medicine and Osteopathic Manipulative Treatment physician who has been in Dothan since 2014.
