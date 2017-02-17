Dothan's 'bat man' dead in Thursday n...

Dothan's 'bat man' dead in Thursday night shooting

Friday Feb 17 Read more: WSFA-TV Montgomery

One man is dead and an investigation has begun after a shooting in Gordon, according to the Houston County Sheriff's Office. Sheriff Donald Valenza said the shooting happened at 6:18 p.m. Thursday in the 1800 block of South County Road 81. When units arrived on the scene at one man was pronounced dead from a gunshot wound to the chest.

