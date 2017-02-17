Dothan police investigating homicide, person of interest in custody
According to investigators, the victim has been identified as Devontay Vashon Davis. The death happened in the 300 block of Mona Drive around 1:30 a.m. A person of interest is being questioned.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WSFA-TV Montgomery.
Comments
Add your comments below
Dothan Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mayor of Webb resigns after arrest in prostitut... (Feb '15)
|Feb 11
|lku grtws
|2
|outlaws mc in dothan (Jul '09)
|Feb 3
|shurefoot
|116
|Looking for High School Friend
|Jan 18
|Friendship Tree
|1
|Support shirts
|Jan '17
|Sheridan compton
|2
|iPhone 7
|Dec '16
|owner
|1
|Dothan Police are looking for the Suspect in La...
|Dec '16
|Arthur
|1
|Dothan Police Needs Your Help
|Dec '16
|rebel flag
|1
Find what you want!
Search Dothan Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC