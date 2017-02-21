Correction: Decade in Jail-No Trial story
In a story Feb. 18 about a man charged with murder who has waited nearly 10 years in jail without a trial, The Associated Press misspelled the first name of the victim's brother. His name is Malcolm Reaves, not Malcomb Reaves.
