Chamber Committee Presents JROTC Leadership Awards

During its regular quarterly meeting, the Dothan Area Chamber of Commerce's Military Affairs Committee honored five local area high school JROTC cadets for their outstanding leadership and performance during the current 2016-2017 school year. The committee annually dedicates a meeting to honoring the cadets and their commanders in order to show its appreciation and support of the local JROTC programs.

