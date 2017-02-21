AL 134 to Coffee County 625, near New...

AL 134 to Coffee County 625, near New Brockton, closed after crash

Monday

Alabama State Troopers are advising motorists to avoid Alabama 134 from the 17-mile marker to Coffee County 625 after a crash involving injury. According to Trooper Kevin Cook, the crash is between two vehicles: A 2011 Jeep Grande Cherokee and a tractor trailer.

