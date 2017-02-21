AL 134 to Coffee County 625, near New Brockton, closed after crash
Alabama State Troopers are advising motorists to avoid Alabama 134 from the 17-mile marker to Coffee County 625 after a crash involving injury. According to Trooper Kevin Cook, the crash is between two vehicles: A 2011 Jeep Grande Cherokee and a tractor trailer.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WSFA-TV Montgomery.
Comments
Add your comments below
Dothan Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mayor of Webb resigns after arrest in prostitut... (Feb '15)
|Feb 11
|lku grtws
|2
|outlaws mc in dothan (Jul '09)
|Feb 3
|shurefoot
|116
|Looking for High School Friend
|Jan '17
|Friendship Tree
|1
|Support shirts
|Jan '17
|Sheridan compton
|2
|iPhone 7
|Dec '16
|owner
|1
|Dothan Police are looking for the Suspect in La...
|Dec '16
|Arthur
|1
|Dothan Police Needs Your Help
|Dec '16
|rebel flag
|1
Find what you want!
Search Dothan Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC