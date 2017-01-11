WDFX helps Dothan Rescue Mission stor...

WDFX helps Dothan Rescue Mission stores restock gently used items

TV is helping the Dothan Rescue Mission restock its stores with gently used items to start the new year strong. A variety of items were donated Wednesday as people dropped off clothes, shoes, food, mattresses and more.

