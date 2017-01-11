WDFX helps Dothan Rescue Mission stores restock gently used items
TV is helping the Dothan Rescue Mission restock its stores with gently used items to start the new year strong. A variety of items were donated Wednesday as people dropped off clothes, shoes, food, mattresses and more.
