WDFX Fox 34 teams up with Dothan Rescue Mission to restock the stores

Dothan: WDFX FOX 34 will team up with the Dothan Rescue Mission to help restock the stores after the holidays. The stores are depleted after the holidays so please help restock the stores by donating items January 11th from 8am to 4pm at the WDFX Fox 34 station, 2221 Ross Clark Circle - Dothan, AL.

