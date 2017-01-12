UPDATED @ 9:53 PM. 9:44 PM. Dothan Police Responding To Possible Edged Weapon Assault
DOTHAN: 9:44 PM. Dothan 911 has dispatched emergency units to Bel Air Trailer Park on Napier Field Road to Reports of an edged Weapon Assault.
