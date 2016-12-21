Updated @ 10:55 P.M. Four Deaths Confirmed near Rehobeth due to Tornado
Authorities have confirmed four deaths in the Rehobeth community because of a tornado that touched down at approximately 7:40 p.m. The number of injuries are unknown at this time. Multiple structures are said to be damaged and numerous law enforcement, fire and rescue personnel are working multiple calls for service in most areas south of Dothan, AL.
