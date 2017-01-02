Tornadoes, vicious storms kill five a...

Tornadoes, vicious storms kill five and cause flooding across the South

Read more: KWWL-TV Waterloo

At least five people were killed Monday as severe storms swept across the South, spinning off several tornadoes and flooding widespread areas already drenched by heavy rain. Four people were killed in a single home when a tornado touched down Monday night in the town of Rehobeth in southeast Alabama, a spokeswoman for the Dothan-Houston County Emergency Management Agency told NBC News.

Dothan, AL

