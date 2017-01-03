The Harbor in Dothan to Open Warming Station Saturday & Sunday Nights-VOLUNTEERS Neededv
Harbor in downtown Dothan at 320 North Foster , will open their facility as a warming station Saturday night, January 7 , the doors open for warming station and check-in between 8 p.m. and 9 p.m. No check-in after 9 p.m. Doors re-open at 7 a.m. and Harbor closed until the warming station check-in Sunday at 8 p.m. On Saturday January 7th, all are invited at 6 p.m. for the Harbor Worship Service, but due to the Worship service, there cannot be check-in between 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. Sunday January 8th, doors open for warming station and check-in between 8 p.m. and 9 p.m. No check in after 9 p.m. for Saturday and Sunday nights.
